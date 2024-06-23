Small Hall Sessions brings Hollie Smith to Wairoa

The Small Hall Sessions is honoured to be bringing Hollie Smith to Wairoa.

Hollie Smith will be on stage in a Wairoa for a one-off live session, thanks to the Small Hall Sessions.

Small Hall Sessions creator Jamie Macphail says Smith is set to captivate audiences once again with her upcoming solo tour, The Bones Tour.

“After a sold-out run in 2023, Hollie is bringing The Bones Tour back so she can visit towns and cities she didn’t get to last time. The Wairoa show takes place on Tuesday, July 2 in the War Memorial Hall, treating fans to an unforgettable intimate live performance in a perfect small seated venue.

“Smith’s musical journey has been one of authenticity and emotional depth, and this tour is no exception. Hollie invites her fans to join her on a musical voyage that feels as personal as spending an evening with her in your living room.

“This show will offer more than just a chance to hear her melodies, it’s an opportunity to hear her new music yet to be released and gain insight into the creative process and the stories behind her new music.

“After the success of her 4th number one album in 2020, you can hear the next album come to life and even the songs that won’t make the cut. True to her spirit, Hollie will engage her audiences with heartfelt conversations about the journey behind the scenes, providing an intimate look into the inspirations, challenges, and triumphs that have shaped her artistic identity.

“Smith is a prolific, hardworking, singer, songwriter and performer who has always maintained a highly respected reputation for creating music with the utmost integrity and passion. Her incredible live performances and powerhouse vocals have made her one of the most sought-after acts in the New Zealand music industry.”

Tickets for The Bones Tour are limited and are selling very quickly, with her other Hawke’s Bay shows, in Puketapu and Ongaonga, already sold out. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Smith’s live performance.

Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm. There will be wholesome meals available and a bar. For tickets and more information visit holliesmith.co.nz



