Slip causes havoc for Auckland’s rail network

A slip near Parnell is causing widespread disruptions to the city’s rail network.

Passengers are being warned to expect changes to their journeys as KiwiRail works to make urgent repairs.

The track between Britomart and Newmarket has been reduced to one line with rail replacement buses now operating.

This morning passengers using the western line had to wait up to 30 minutes at Newmarket to get into the city.

Train services are impacted due to an infrastructure issue identified yesterday afternoon near Parnell. For more information, check the updated Train Line Status and click here for more details: https://t.co/mhsoqdrXjF pic.twitter.com/xgwmEiR7Cu — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) March 19, 2023

Some stations on the Eastern Line were closed due to KiwiRail Network Rebuild, AT said.

The service would not stop at Ōrākei, Meadowbank, Glen Innes, Panmure or Sylvia Park stations.

“There are new Rail Replacement Buses operating, the Rail Bus Eastern (RBE) and at peak times the Panmure Express (RBPX) and Glen Innes Express (RBGX).”

At peak times today services would run between Manukau and Ōtāhuhu and then non-stop to Britomart.

But at off-peak times, services would run between Manukau and Ōtāhuhu, passengers would need to transfer at Ōtāhuhu for Southern Line services to Britomart.

Penrose, Ellerslie, Greenlane, and Remuera stations had re-opened on the Southern Line.

But due to the slip, “at peak times, every second service will run non-stop from Ōtāhuhu to Britomart via the Eastern Line”.

And at off-peak, all Southern Line services would run as normal through Newmarket.

Te Papapa and Onehunga stations have been reopened.

But due to the recent disruption, passengers would need to transfer to Penrose for Southern Line services to reach Britomart.

Western line services would terminate at Newmarket and passengers would need to transfer to Southern Line services for Britomart.

“Rail buses will also run every 10 minutes between Newmarket and Britomart,” AT said.

Rail replacement bus services are also operating from Newmarket to Britomart; Panmure to Britomart; Glenn Innes to Britomart and Otahuhu to Britomart stopping at all stations.