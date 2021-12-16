Slip blocks main highway between Wellington and Kāpiti in both directions

The slip has closed SH59 in both directions at Pukerua Bay. Photo / Supplied

Multiple slips have blocked the main highway between Wellington and the Kāpiti Coast in both directions.

A slip came down near Pukerua Bay on State Highway 59 - formally State Highway 1 - at around 1.25pm.

Nearby resident Benedict Knill had wandered down for a look, and said he could see two slips.

"They were just clearing the first, had just finished and this one came down," he said.

"The hill could be unstable. The guy reckons [it will be cleared] after midnight."

Waka Kotahi has advised motorists to avoid the area and delay their journey if possible.

A slip has blocked the main road into Wellington. Photo / Supplied

A spokesperson said heavy rain in recent days has made the hills along SH59 unstable, causing slips and debris falling onto the highway in multiple locations.

Contractors are on site cleaning the area, but they said there could be more incidents of debris and slips due to the persistent wet weather and instability of the landscape.

They suspected it would be a number of hours before the road was opened.

Police also advised there is water covering Grays Rd in Porirua, and Paekakariki Hill Rd is also closed due to fallen trees.

SH59 PUKERUA BAY, SOUTHBOUND - SLIP - 1:25PM

Due to a slip, the road is now CLOSED in both directions at Pukerua Bay. Contractors are on-site. Please AVOID this area & DELAY your journey. Please be mindful that Paekakariki Hill Rd is also CLOSED due to fallen trees. ^LZ pic.twitter.com/O9mHyyWgpo — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) December 16, 2021