Motorists are urged to take care today after a slip south of the Brynderwyns and loose gravel on SH1 near Mata. Photo / NZME

Motorists are urged to take care today after a slip south of the Brynderwyns and loose gravel on SH1 near Mata. Photo / NZME

Motorists are urged to take care in the wet weather after a slip south of the Brynderwyns.

Lanes are blocked near the State Highway 1/State Highway 12 intersection, Waka Kotahi posted on social media.

“Take extra care through the area and expect delays,” the agency warned.

Another issue has been reported on SH1 between Mata and Ruakaka, with loose gravel on the road.

“Police are aware of loose gravel in the area due to road works, and have notified the appropriate agencies,” a police spokesperson said, following a crash in the area around 10am today.

One person sustained moderate injuries in the two-vehicle collision and was taken to hospital.

The road was cleared by early afternoon, and police expected the traffic to flow normally.

“We also advise motorists to take extra care and drive to conditions, as the wet weather hits Northland,” the police spokesperson added.