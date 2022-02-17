The man charged with murdering Christchurch woman Juliana Cayena Bonilla Herrera has appeared in court. Photo / Supplied

The mother and sister of slain Colombian woman Juliana Herrera have travelled to New Zealand and faced the man accused of her murder.

But he cannot be named due to ongoing suppression orders.

The 35-year-old first appeared in the Christchurch District Court last month, where

Judge Tony Couch granted him interim name suppression.

He made his first appearance today before Justice Cameron Mander in the High Court at Christchurch and that order was extended.

Herrera's mother and sister, flanked by supporters and police, were in the public gallery of the courtroom to see the accused killer.

Herrera ,37, was found dead at her home in Grove Rd, Addington, last month.

The man is charged with murdering her between January 21 and January 22.

Today he appeared by video link.

He did not speak but appeared to be listening intently to proceedings.

His lawyer James Rapley QC entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the accused.

A tentative trial date has been set for June 2023.

The Crown did not oppose the ongoing suppression.

The man was remanded in custody until his next appearance in April.

After her death, Herrera's family paid tribute to her online.

One relative said a lot of people admired Herrera for her "value" and because she decided to make her life in New Zealand.

She moved here about 10 years ago to study and fell in love with the country.

"Although you were far from your loved ones you always had a positive and strong attitude facing challenges," her relative wrote.

"You were not only a great professional but a tireless warrior.

"You taught us that there are no impossible goals. You lived to the fullest enjoying this world with a lot of attitude full of affection towards others and always being a great daughter, sister and friend.

"I join the pain of your mother, your brothers and other relatives. We will always remember you."