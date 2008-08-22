SkyCity workers: ‘You dirty rat...’

Angry SkyCity workers inflate a huge rat to illustrate management there as 'dirty employers'. Photo / NZPA

SkyCity workers have inflated a giant rat outside Auckland’s landmark casino today to graphically illustrate management there as “dirty employers”.

Unite and the Service Workers Union, which represent about 1300 workers at SkyCity, have been in dispute with management since pay talks broke down earlier this year.

Staff have rejected a company offer of a 4 per cent increase this year and 3.5 per cent next year. The unions are asking for a 5 per cent increase, and recognition of service for longer serving staff.

Union members have been taking various forms of industrial action since the end of July and say it will continue until a better deal is agreed.

Rolling strikes are planned at SkyCity this weekend.

Unite national director Mike Treen said unions in the United States often used giant inflatable vermin placed outside “particularly dirty employers”.

The rat had become an international symbol of exploitation and a rallying point for working people to give solidarity to other workers in need, he said.

It was the first time the giant inflatable rat had been used in New Zealand. “We want to tell the new SkyCity CEO Nigel Morrision not to be a rat and treat his staff decently.

“After all, he is one of New Zealand’s highest paid CEOs yet proposes to pay his workers the minimum wage and a wage offer to the rest of his staff that is less than the inflation rate.”

The rat carries a placard which reads “SkyCity: Don’t be a rat - Give workers a fair deal”. - NZPA