Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Skills shortage: Some truck, crane drivers earn more than $100,000 in Bay of Plenty - industry needs more

7 minutes to read
Taupō crane operator Anna Browne used to be a hairdresser before switching careers and becoming a crane operator. Photo / David Beck

Taupō crane operator Anna Browne used to be a hairdresser before switching careers and becoming a crane operator. Photo / David Beck

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

An industry where people can earn a six-figure income is struggling to find workers.

Employers say some experienced truck drivers with a Class 5 licence are paid $100,000 a year with overtime, with some crane

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.