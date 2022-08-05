Ski field blaze: Evacuations as fire tears through Cadrona building

MetService Christchurch weather: August 6th

Apartments at the Cadrona Alpine resort were evacuated early this morning after a blaze broke out in the popular ski field's retail store.

At the peak of the fire seven appliances were on the scene.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said emergency services were alerted to the blaze in two-storey retail building at 5am.

Four crews from the Wanaka and Luggate Volunteer Fire Brigades, plus three other fire trucks from nearby services, fought the fire.

"Everyone in the vicinity, including nearby apartments, have evacuated," the spokesperson said.

The popular Cadrona ski field will have a delayed start today after a serious fire in its retail shop this morning. Photo / Supplied

Laura Hedley, GM of Cardrona & Treble Cone Experiences, confirmed to the Herald that the fire was in Cadrona's on-mountain retail store.

"The fire service attended and the fire is now contained," she said. "Nobody was harmed in the fire.

"Cardrona will have a delayed opening this morning as our team works through cleanup with the fire service."