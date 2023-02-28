The damaged Gull station in Ngongotahā. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Rotorua service station has been badly damaged in a ram raid.

The front of the Gull Ngongotahā was smashed and the inside of the store damaged after a vehicle was used to access the shop in the early hours of this morning.

The manager at Gull Ngongotaha, who asked not to be named, said the incident took place between 3am and 3.30am.

He was notified by Watchdog Security.

”They drove the car through the door and got stuck.”

He said the only thing taken was a “couple of chocolate bars” but the car had done a “s***load of damage”.

”The front of the shop is stuffed.”

He said it was too early to give an estimate of the costs to the business.

A police spokesman said police responded to reports of a burglary at commercial premises in Ngongotahā Rd about 3.30am.

Six youths have been arrested in relation to the incident and charged with unlawfully taking or getting into a motor vehicle and burglary, he said,

Inquiries are ongoing.