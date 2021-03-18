Six-vehicle HB Expressway pile up prompts petition to remove side barriers

One person was seriously injured and two moderately during six-vehicle pile-up on Hawke's Bay Expressway. Photo / Supplied

A petition to remove roadside wire barriers from the Hawke's Bay Expressway in the wake of a six-car pileup has attracted more than 1000 signatures in a single day.

But a local firefighter says the barriers didn't, and don't, impact their ability to respond to crashes like Monday's pile-up.

Emergency services struggled to reach the six injured when a cement truck struck the car in front of it, shunting it into a ute and starting a "concertina" of damage on State Highway 2 about 8.17am.

A St John Ambulance took three patients in one ambulance that arrived at Hawke's Bay Hospital about 9.30am and another three patients arrived at hospital in a second ambulance at 9.58am.

A friend of one of the victims of the crash on Thursday started a petition on Change.org to have the barriers removed from the side of the road on State Highway 2.

In the petition description, the friend said she wanted Waka Kotahi to take action to make it easier for emergency services to get past traffic safely.

By Thursday afternoon it had more than 1100 signatories.

Hawke's Bay road policing constable Steven Knox said on Monday that all three emergency services – police, ambulance and fire – had trouble getting to the scene.

"The amount of traffic on the road and the barriers meant we had limited places where we could merge in and make our way through," he said.

But Fire and Emergency New Zealand assistant area manager Glen Varcoe said while the barriers did affect firefighters' ability to clear traffic, they didn't affect their ability to respond to the crash.

He said the barriers were "just a little thing they have to work around".

"From our perspective ... the wire rope fences save lives.

"It's a small price to pay, a little bit of inconvenience," Varcoe said.

St John declined to comment on the petition, and NZTA had not responded to a request for comment by 3pm on Thursday.

On Monday, Waka Kotahi Regional Transport Systems Manager Oliver Postings said crashes involving this number of vehicles during peak traffic hours can be challenging for emergency services to respond to.

The six car pileup on Monday happened as a result of fog and traffic having nowhere to go. Photo / File

Postings said a debriefing with emergency services to better understand what the issues were in this incident will also take place.