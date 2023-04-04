Sir Rod Stewart is set to return to Napier this Saturday. Photo / Supplied

A generous family from Auckland who can no longer attend the Sir Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper concert in Napier are giving away six concert tickets to people hit hard by the floods.

The concert is being held on Saturday at Mission Estate Winery.

The gold tickets - valued at $260 each - will be given away in pairs, so couples or a flood victim and a friend can attend.

See below for how to apply for the tickets.

Auckland resident Suzanna Rangi said her family is heading overseas and can no longer attend, and it would be great to give the tickets to three sets of couples, or someone hit hard by the floods so they can “have a night off”.

“It is a lot of money but I thought I really want to gift it,” she said.

“They are premier seats. They cost $260 each, and it would be nice to give them away to three couples where they get a night off - it’s right up the front.”

If you would like to nominate someone to receive two of the tickets email news@hbtoday.co.nz before noon on Wednesday and include their name, a contact email and number, a short blurb about how why they should have a night out on Saturday.

The successful recipients will be chosen on Wednesday afternoon and then notified.