Six injured, Auckland home cordoned off after overnight shooting

Armed police stand guard outside the Glen Innes home. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Six people have been injured, two seriously, after a shooting at an Auckland property overnight.

Auckland City CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton said police were investigating the circumstances of a firearms incident in Glen Innes that had left five people in hospital.

He said at 2.55am, offenders approached an address on Heatherbank St and a number of shotgun rounds were discharged.

Six people had suffered injuries as a result, with five taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Two people were in a serious condition, with the remainder in a moderate

condition.

"Our inquiries are under way into exactly what has led to this incident occurring at the address.

"This will include speaking with those people at the address as well as wider area inquiries."

Police are investigating an incident at a Glen Innes home overnight Photo / Hayden Woodward

He said Glen Innes residents would notice a heightened police presence over the coming

days in response to this incident and a scene guard was currently in place at the address.

A scene examination will also be taking place.

Photos of the scene show armed police stationed outside the home, which had now been cordoned off with emergency tape.

This morning a number of spent shell casings could be seen scattered on the driveway where the early morning shooting took place.