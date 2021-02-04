Six helicopters battling huge 40ha forestry fire near Palmerston North

Fire crews have been at the scene since about 6pm yesterday. Photo / Himatangi Beach Volunteer Fire Brigade

Fire crews are working desperately to control a growing fire in the Manawatū Tangimoana forest this morning.

Six helicopters have been brought in to battle the blaze on Lake Rd, Oroua Downs, after a scrub fire spread to about 40ha as of 7am.

In the early hours of this morning, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the fire had spread to about 12ha, after initially measuring about 7ha.

The blaze was initially reported in a plantation near Himatangi Beach about 6pm yesterday.

An update released by Fire and Emergency NZ at 7.30am said heavy machinery is being used to create more firebreaks to contain the fire.

"Around 30 firefighters will also be on scene around 8am," the statement said.

Winds are expected to pick up later this morning, which may make for "challenging conditions" and hamper firefighters' efforts to extinguish the fire, FENZ said.

Firefighters are working to contain the seven-hectare forest blaze. Photo / Victoria Edmonds

Locals were being warned that the weather conditions make cause smoke drift.

"People are asked to take care when passing through Lake Rd so emergency services can work safely."

The local Himatangi Beach Volunteer Fire Brigade is among those working at the scene.

People warned to stay away

"For safety reasons, can all locals please ensure that they stay out of the dunes and forestry between Himatangi and Tangimoana until further notice," a note on the Himatangi Beach Volunteer Fire Brigade Facebook page said late last night.

Meanwhile, campers preparing to head out to the area for the long Waitangi weekend were told by the Himatangi Beach Holiday Park to stay away.

The scrub fire has spread to about 40ha. Photo / Stephen Chadwick

"Hey campers, please don't head into the dunes or forestry between Himatangi and Tangimoana this weekend.

"She is a pretty big job!"

Himatangi resident Victoria Edmonds said last night that the sound of helicopters was constant.