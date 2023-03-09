Six fire crews respond as Invercargill storage facility goes up in flames

Thick black smoke from the Lake St fire in Invercargill. Photo / ODT

Six fire crews are responding to a significant fire at a storage facility near Southland Hospital in Invercargill.

Thick black smoke pouring into the sky from the fire in Lake St could be seen from kilometres away.

Senior Constable Colin Johansen of Invercargill said as far as he was aware no people had been hurt and all staff had been evacuated immediately.

The building on fire belonged to Freight Haulage, he said.

The company describes itself as the largest transporter of containerised goods in Southland, with over 40 years experience in freight handling.

Police had closed off Lake St, and fire crews were working from inside the cordon.

The Bluff Highway (SH1) was being closed off.

Staff from the building on fire had been evacuated but remained on the scene.

A neighbour said she had been about 100m from the warehouse when the fire started.

The smoke smelled like nothing she had encountered before, and was similar to sulphur, she said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Invercargill and Kingswell stations were called to an alarm activation about 4.25pm.

As they responded, 111 calls were received indicating the building was on fire and the smoke was visible to crews.

Further appliances were called, and upon arrival the fire was discovered to be a building 50m by 30m which was well alight.

Six fire engines were now in attendance, as of 5pm, along with a command unit from Invercargill.

Drivers were being asked to avoid SH1 in the vicinity of the blaze.