Emergency services are attending the scene of a Freemans Bay hostel where a fire has broken out on the second floor.

A Fire and Emergency (FENZ) spokesperson confirmed they were called to the fire on the second floor of a premises in Auckland’s Freeman’s Bay around 2.49pm today.

The Herald understands the building on fire is the James Liston Hostel on Howe St.

Six fire appliances are currently in attendance.

More to come