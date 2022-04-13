Sharron Barriball pleaded guilty in Tauranga High Court on April 13 to a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice. Photo / NZME

The sister of a woman charged with murdering a five-year-old has admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Sharron Barriball, 37, earlier denied perverting the course of justice but pleaded guilty in the High Court at Tauranga today.

Her younger sister Michaela Barriball, 27, has pleaded not guilty to five-year-old Malachi Subecz's murder as well as wounding with intent to injure, injuring with intent to injure and neglect of a child. Her next court appearance is on April 27 in the High Court at Tauranga.

Malachi was found with injuries at a Te Puna property on November 1 and treated in Tauranga Hospital.

He was flown to Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital, where he died on November 12.

Sharron Barriball will be sentenced in the High Court at Rotorua on May 27.