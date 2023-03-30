The Supreme Court in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The sister of a convicted Auckland serial sex offender is arguing her brother’s name should be kept secret to stop her from being identified.

The man, who yesterday pleaded guilty to breaching his home detention conditions, has taken his fight to keep his name from the public eye to the Supreme Court, after unsuccessful attempts at the District Court, High Court and Court of Appeal, after he was sentenced on rape, unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault charges last year.

Investigations into the man began when several women made sexual assault complaints to police after incidents between 2017 and 2020.

He was charged with offences against five victims and pleaded guilty to all charges.

One of the survivors who waived her right to suppression, Mia Edmonds, earlier said the face of the “calculating predator” was forever burned into her mind.

“I still frequently have nightmares about him,” she said. “I have found it very difficult to move away ... He has left me with years of my life lost.

“It seriously impacted my mental health. I was terrified. I didn’t want to sleep in my own room anymore because I was so scared he was going to break in.”

A lawyer for the rapist and his sister has filed two applications for leave to appeal in the highest court in Aotearoa.

The Court of Appeal declined his request for leave to appeal, and his High Court appeal was unsuccessful.

The grounds for the woman’s application include that the publication of his name will inevitably identify her, undermining an order suppressing her name.

A Court of Appeal decision, which permanently banned the publication of her name, specifically stated the order would not affect his name suppression.

The Supreme Court application alleged the refusal to suppress the rapist’s name to prevent the identification of his sister would result in a “miscarriage of justice”.

His appeal alleged the High Court was wrong in determining the test for extreme hardship was not met and “insufficient weight” was placed on the hardship associated with social media.

The application also alleged the High Court did not properly consider the risk to his mental health and alleged the impact of publication includes him being unable to attend university.

It submitted the leave should be allowed because of the interconnection and overlap of issues between the threshold tests of endangering the safety of any person and extreme hardship raise a matter of general or public importance.

Furthermore, the application said it was particularly important to grant the leave given the current political and social media climate.

“An assessment of what the purpose of publication is, is needed to assess whether publication of his name is in accordance with principles of open justice. Where publishing a young person’s identity only serves to name and shame an offender and subject them to the risk of violence and exclusion from society, this is not fairly categorised as open justice.”

The document put forward the lower court failed to place sufficient weight on the vigilante attacks on the man, and that the risk of vigilante violence in itself is likely to amount to extreme hardship.

“Being subjected to violence cannot be said to be an ordinary or just consequence of publication.”

Later the Supreme Court application claimed a miscarriage of justice will occur if the application is not granted given the risk to his mental health, youth, rehabilitative progress and the hardship his relative may face.

It also said the man had a low risk of reoffending and, as such, a rehabilitative and re-integrative sentence of home detention was imposed.

“There has been intense media interest in this case as a result of the sentence of home detention. Alongside the widespread mainstream media interest, there was a significant amount of social media commentary on this case. Some of it is vitriolic, misinformed and threatening. The family have also been subject to physical vigilante attacks on their home.”