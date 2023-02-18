The doors of the Sir Howard Morrison Centre were open to the public on Saturday for a free Whānau Day. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

Dozens of people celebrated the reopening of the Sir Howard Morrison Centre at a free Whānau Open Day today.

The Rā a Whānau (Whānau Open Day) was held at the centre this afternoon with performances, workshops and live music.

Sir Howard Morrison Centre performing arts programme delivery manager Hinerongonui Kingi said the day had been “very successful”.

“It was just really cool to see all the people, the theatre, and [them] enjoying themselves.”

The city’s mayor Tania Tapsell said it was “fantastic” to see so many families exploring the facility in person, and “a great opportunity for our local performers”.

The second Sir Howard Morrison Centre gala show scheduled to be held yesterday evening was cancelled shortly after doors were due to open.

The Rotorua Lakes Council issued a media statement after 7.30pm saying it regretted to inform ticket holders the show had to be cancelled due to technical issues beyond its control.

The performing arts centre closed in 2017 and the forecasted final cost of restoring the Sir Howard Morrison Centre was $36.5 million - more than double its original budget set in 2017 of $17.9m.