Sinkhole growing rapidly in Auckland CBD

The sinkhole on College Hill surrounded by cones earlier this month. Photo / Alex Burton

A sinkhole in the Auckland CBD is worrying social media users as it grows rapidly, swallowing pieces of the road.

A user who posted a video of the sinkhole to Twitter tagged Auckland Transport, seemingly alerting them to the hole at 3.30pm today.

The sinkhole is positioned on College Hill, 20 metres down from the Auckland police headquarters.

It is believed the issue with the road began during the Auckland Anniversary floods at the beginning of this year.

Photos taken by the Herald just two weeks ago show the hole had already begun to form. However, it was previously covered by sheets of metal.

The hole, covered by sheets of metal on July 9 of this year. Photo / Alex Burton

The latest video of the sinkhole was accompanied by a photo posted just five minutes later, showing the hole had nearly doubled in size.

Auckland Transport has been approached for comment.