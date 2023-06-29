Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Simone Pettigrew: Why try Dry July?

By Simone Pettigrew
4 mins to read
Dry July can be a fun challenge, raising money for good causes, but the jury is out on whether it leads to permanent improvements in drinking habits. Photo / Getty Images

Dry July can be a fun challenge, raising money for good causes, but the jury is out on whether it leads to permanent improvements in drinking habits. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

More of us are becoming “sober curious” and reducing our alcohol use, or even experimenting with giving up the grog altogether. Different people have different reasons but usually, it’s about feeling better and shedding

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand