Simon Wilson: The Prime Minister’s Stockholm Syndrome and National’s potholes

Simon Wilson
By
7 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins with colleagues at the launch of the Labour Party Election 2023 campaign slogan "In It For You" on Sunday. Photo / Alex Burton

OPINION

How did this happen? Everyone agrees the cost of living is the number-one issue this election, but both major political parties have turned their backs on a profoundly valuable tool for dealing with it.

