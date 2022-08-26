Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Simon Wilson: New life for downtown San Francisco

Simon Wilson
By
3 mins to read
Trams, bikes and pedestrians: In San Francisco, the problems are familiar and so are the solutions.

Trams, bikes and pedestrians: In San Francisco, the problems are familiar and so are the solutions.

You'll definitely have heard this one before. The city is famous for the beauty of its old wooden houses and its harbour, for the diversity of its cultural and social life, and for its innovative

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.