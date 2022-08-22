Voyager 2022 media awards
Simon Wilson: 'It's my city too' - Democracy vs racism in race for mayor

Simon Wilson
7 mins to read
Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins: "The campaign is breaking me." Photo / Greg Bowker

I was in Pukekohe on Saturday, talking to people about the council's plan to develop the town centre. It's controversial. Tears have been shed. Spittle has flown in fury.

But there they were, members

