Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Simon Wilson: Grant Robertson and his Budget Day Holy Grail

7 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson gives Budget 2021 speech during lockup. Video / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson gives Budget 2021 speech during lockup. Video / Mark Mitchell

Simon Wilson
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

Budget 2021

OPINION:

Everywhere you look, there's a crisis: A gap between the equitable society we say we want and what we actually have. The Government knows it – frequently, it is the one that tells us

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.