Vanessa Gillespie (left) Karen Hart and Stacey Tito are carrying on a legacy formed more than 20 years ago for survivors of sexual harm. Photo / Paul Taylor

Warning: This story deals with the issue of sexual harm

Hawke’s Bay guidance counsellor Karen Hart and her team often witness a familiar sight at their Hastings high-rise.

It’s a young Hawke’s Bay woman. A victim of sexual harm who cannot bring herself to talk, she stares out the window in silence.

But as others in the support workshop begin to share their stories and connect, the words begin to slip out, and the first step to healing begins.

Like many of those who have undertaken a programme hosted by Hart and her team, Hawke’s Bay organisation Brave is blossoming from its roots with the police into a wrap-around service and space for those who need it.

It was just after Covid that Senior Constable Sue Guy and Sergeant Su Robinson left their Wāhine Toa programme – established in 2001 - in the capable hands of Hart, social worker Vanessa Gillespie, and youth worker Stacey Tito.

The Wāhine Toa programme was focused on improving the safety, education, well-being and self-esteem of sexual abuse survivors, and was replicated in other regions of New Zealand and Australia.

“When the police were doing it, they noticed lots of girls were coming through as victims of sexual assault,” Gillespie said.

“They felt helpless not having anywhere to send them for support, so they created a camp which was four days where experts would come in and talk to the girls.”

Now, the trio want to expand and continue to focus on the project fulltime.

They do it out of the goodness of their hearts for now in a volunteer capacity, all of them working permanent jobs to pay the bills while they work to create a safe space for those in need.

“We’ve got dribs and drabs to cover running costs and monthly activities, but at the moment, our time is voluntary. I work in a packhouse to pay my bills, and Stace is caregiving for her dad,” Gillespie said.

“The first two or three retreats were completely funded by us. Sometimes we were working out of our cars.”

Brave has been in its new permanent Hastings space since August last year, and its walls are already lined with artwork of young wāhine who have found a voice through their collegiality within the programme.

“It’s a nice way for the girls to be connected. It’s a different kind of connection because they have been through the same thing and can relate,” Gillespie said.

“About 12 to 24 is the age range we deal with, but particularly we get 14 to 18-year-olds. That is when you get the one-off sexual harm incidents and an age where they start talking about their childhood as well. It’s a huge transition.”

Tito said wraparound support and a place for inclusion were important in these situations.

Besides being a space to connect and hold workshops, the team also put people in touch with other social services and avenues of help.

“We can deliver all the content ourselves, and it’s flexible, so we can meet the needs of the girls,” Tito said.

“We understand that young people learn at their own pace and their own style.”

Accredited in 2022, the group still has a good relationship with police as well as ACC support. Local MP for Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd has also expressed interest in supporting Brave.

“We’ve got a fair bit of work ahead of us so we can get funding and be able to be employed here for the girls,” Hart said.

“To be able to dedicate ourselves to this, that’s our dream.”

A launch ceremony with guest speakers will be held on Wednesday, January 24, from 9am-12pm at the Havelock North Function Centre for those interested in supporting Brave.

Sexual harm

Where to get help:

