Kiwis stranded in New Caledonia are being assured by the Government that “significant work” is being done to get them home.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters promises he is pursuing “all options” to get New Zealand nationals back here quickly and safely.

Noumea descended into chaos on Monday, with armed clashes between indigenous Kanak pro-independence protesters and security forces.

They were sparked by anger at a proposed new law that would allow French residents who have lived there for more than 10 years to vote – which some say will weaken the Kanak vote.

Since then, five people have died and hundreds have been injured in the French territory.

There are currently 231 Kiwis listed as being in New Caledonia.

“The situation in New Caledonia has been foremost in our thoughts,” the minister said late last night.

“New Zealanders stranded in New Caledonia, who have faced a very difficult last few days, should rest assured that all options are on the table, including assisted departures using NZDF aircraft.”

It is understood a further update may be given later today regarding the travel situation.

Burnt-out cars in New Caledonia during civil unrest. Photo / Twitter / @ncla1ere

Air New Zealand yesterday confirmed it was forced to cancel its upcoming flights between Noumea and Auckland on Saturday and Monday, with the airport in Noumea closed until at least Tuesday.

“Even when the airport does reopen, Air New Zealand will only operate into Noumea when we can be assured that the airport is safe and secure, and that there is a safe route for our ground staff and customers to reach the airport,” a spokesperson said.

This morning a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) spokesperson gave an update on the situation.

“We’ve been advised by local authorities that reopening the airport is a top priority. However, it’s a rapidly changing situation on the ground, and all possibilities are being considered to help New Zealanders leave New Caledonia,” they said, echoing the minister’s words.

“New Zealanders in New Caledonia are urged to register on SafeTravel to receive direct messages from consular officials.

“New Zealanders in New Caledonia should stay in place and avoid all protests, monitor local media for developments, and comply with any instructions and restrictions issued by local authorities.”

Mfat recommended all Kiwi travellers check with their airline for any updates on flight bookings.

New Zealanders in need of immediate consular assistance should contact the 24/7 Consular Emergency line on +64 99 20 20 20.

Rioting on the streets of Noumea on May 14 as the country experienced widespread unrest.

Earlier, Mfat said it had activated its emergency crisis system, and consular officials in Noumea were in regular contact with impacted New Zealanders, New Caledonia authorities and “international partners”.

The Consulate-General was open but staff were working remotely because it was hard to get around, it said.

“An in-person meeting was held for a large group of New Zealanders in Noumea yesterday [Thursday, May 16] and further meetings are taking place today,” a spokesperson said.

“Consular officials are also proactively attempting to contact registered New Zealanders in New Caledonia to check on their situations, and any specific health or welfare concerns.

“Regular SafeTravel messages are also being sent to New Zealanders – we urge New Zealanders to register on SafeTravel to receive direct messages from consular officials.”

The ministry was also speaking regularly with New Caledonian authorities about airport operations and access, and access to critical supplies like food and medicine.

Kiwis desperate to get home have been contacting the Herald about their experience.

Bev Renwick arrived on Saturday, May 11 for a week’s holiday.

“By Monday this was shattered with what was happening with the civil unrest,” she said.

“As we are further north in the country where we have been warned not to travel away from the resort and not in Noumea we were only hearing from our hotel managers as to what was transpiring.

“We have been getting updates from the Herald and RNZ. As for our Government - we have tried the consulate here, just an answer phone giving office hours or a phone number that we cannot get through on.

“We did have one call from Wellington yesterday, a week later to make sure things were okay.”

A man stands in front a burnt car after unrest in Noumea on Wednesday. France has imposed a state of emergency in the French Pacific territory. Photo / AP

Renwick said critical medicine for someone in her travelling group was “very low “.

“We told them and the answer was ‘we will call back in two or three days’ to see how we were doing,” she said.

“Air New Zealand has been abominable. We had a message to check in for our [Saturday] flight home yesterday and the flight was on time.

“We knew we wouldn’t be getting out and to then try and make another booking was disastrous. We had to get family in NZ to do this for us.

“Winston Peters says he is in discussions with the Air Force. These should have been done right from the start and a plan should be made by now to get a plane here for us all as soon as the airport reopens.

“One plane is all we need to get people out in one go.

“New Zealand Government look after your citizens and get us some help. Don’t send generic messages. Get us out of here.”

