'Significant delays' on Auckland motorways after multiple incidents

Motorists are being warned to expect a significant delay after a crash near the Māngere SH20A onramp. Photo / NZTA

Traffic has been delayed on Auckland motorways after two incidents this afternoon.

Lanes one and two southbound on the Auckland Harbour Bridge are closed because of an ongoing police incident.

Just before 1pm the NZ Transport Authority Waka Kotahi warned motorists to consider an alternate route to avoid delays.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE, SOUTHBOUND - 12:55PM, SAT 25 DEC

Due to an ongoing police incident, lanes 1 & 2 are now CLOSED. Please consider an alternate route to avoid delays. ^AP pic.twitter.com/sRpuYxDuUa — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 24, 2021

Google Maps is showing the journey over the bridge taking more than half an hour for those heading south - it normally takes around four minutes. There is also a short delay for those heading north.

Elsewhere, a crash in Māngere blocked the left lane near the on-ramp to State Highway 20A.

NZTA warned people to pass with care and expect "significant delays" after the crash, which happened around 1pm.

The road was cleared around 1.20pm and motorists were thanked for their patience.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 1:05PM

Due to a crash in Mangere, the left lane is BLOCKED near the SH20A on-ramp. Please pass with care and expect significant delays. ^AP pic.twitter.com/J5qhT7WLvs — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 25, 2021

Earlier this morning two men were badly injured in a crash in Manukau.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Everglade Drive and was reported to police at 11.15am.