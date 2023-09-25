The baby seal sleeping at the backdoor. Photo/ Pete B

A Wellington household had an extremely cute surprise on Sunday when they found a young seal pup curled up on their doorstep.

The baby kekeno was resting up after travelling up the seawall stairs, across the road then up the footpath and driveway to nap on the porch of the Eastbourne home.

Tony Milner, the marine reserve manager for the Department of Conservation (DoC) told the Herald this time of year is pup weaning time for the seals, and calls like this one keep the team busy.

“We get calls very regularly, probably around 10 or 12 times a week. Some of those are the same seal, but it keeps us very busy.”

Milner said the seal population on the South Coast is growing and as a result seals are showing up in more and more places.

For most of these cases, Milner said there is no cause for concern.

“If they’re just lying there being a seal, there’s no need to worry 90 per cent of the time. We do nothing about it.”

The seal posing in the garden. Photo / Pete B

“They’re not helpless, they’re way more on to it than human babies that’s for sure.”

However, he warned that people should not be fooled by the seals’ adorable appearance.

“You have to be very cautious. They have a decent bite and they will bite you even though they’re very cute – plus they carry disease.”

He said people tend to “put human emotion” on to the seals – possibly because of how cute they are.

“People say they’re sad, or they’re hungry but they’re quite robust animals. They’re used to being in a cold and wet environment, so most of the time we leave them be.”

One of the most important things to do if you find a seal out of place on your property or elsewhere is to ensure dogs are on lead and controlled.

“If you do find an injured seal or a sick one, then call 0800 DOC HOT and we’ll come and get it,” Milner said.

The younger pups could often just be grabbed by the scruff of the neck and relocated, but older seals can be a bit more trouble.

“We have a big net and then we put them into a big sack where it’s dark and quiet, and they calm down.”

