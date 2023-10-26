Signed ball from Rugby School helps East Coast farmers take the strain

The ball, which is up for auction, has been signed by a host of rugby legends. Photo / Graeme Thomson

The ultimate signed rugby ball is up for auction on Trade Me as a fundraiser for East Coast farmers still feeling the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The former mayor of Tararua and sheep and beef farmer Roly Ellis has decided to sell a Gilbert official replica ball he was sent from Rugby School in England, which he had signed by rugby legends.

The ball is signed by 18 World Cup All Blacks, coach Ian Foster, two former Black Ferns, and nine former All Blacks.

It would be the perfect piece to add to a rugby collection or simply a great talking point, and the money raised will support farmers in need of fencing materials.

The online auction will end at midday on Sunday, after the Rugby World Cup final between the All Blacks and South Africa.

Ellis played for Rugby’s 1st XV in 1965 and was the school’s 1250th player. He reached out to the school during its bicentennial celebrations in June.

He made three videos of local rugby players that would form part of a collage called Pass the Ball and, in return, was sent the ball.

The one-off ball is not the only reason for people to dig deep: the money will help farmers keep stock within boundaries and get grazing stock back into paddocks.

Ellis said he hoped the money would help farmers facing the horrific problem and ease the strain that the cyclone had placed on them.

“I would like to take the stress off these families, who put so much into farming up the East Coast,” he said.

Ellis said he would work closely with farming organisations to see how they can reach the best possible outcome.

He is hoping to add signatures from the current crop of All Blacks when they return home, including Hawke’s Bay’s Brodie Retallick.

