Sideswipe: Jeans will never go out of fashion

Jeans will never go out of fashion

A pair of 165-year-old jeans that were recovered from a 19th-century shipwreck have been sold off at an auction for US$114,000 ($177,830). Based on their material and the distinct five-button fly, the auction house believes they might be an early pair of jeans made by Levi Strauss & Company in the 1850s. And the jeans weren’t the only items discovered among the wreck of the “Ship of Gold”, an 85-metre (280-foot) steamer, which sunk to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean in 1857. Days into its journey from Panama to New York, it encountered a hurricane and sank on along with 425 of her passengers and 13,600 kilograms (30,000 pounds) of gold.

Reindeer comfort stop

In Finland, the indigenous Sami people have a very special unit of measurement. It’s called a poronkusema, which is defined as the distance a reindeer can travel before it needs to stop and urinate. The Sami, who have lived alongside reindeer for centuries, attentively noted that the animals won’t walk and relieve themselves at the same time. And so, once approximately every 7.5km, a poronkusema, they stop and empty their bladders. While this measurement may seem a touch absurd to non-reindeer herders, it should be said that before the metric system came along, many countries and cultures had their own rather peculiar systems. It’s likely that people of the future will find it just as weird that we described the unfathomable loss of our rainforests in terms of “football fields”.

Police on redial

A Japanese man was arrested after calling a police precinct 2060 times in nine days to yell at the staff there and call them “tax thieves” and “big stupid a-holes”. That’s an average of one call for every six minutes and a total talk time of around 27 hours over the nine-day interval. Eventually, police raided the man’s house and arrested him on the ground of obstructing police business. He admitted to the charges and said: “I knew the police would come for me someday”.