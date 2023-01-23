Yellow peril.

How Charlie Boycott’s name became a verb

A collective refusal to do business with someone is an ancient tactic, but it finally got a name in 1880. Charles Cunningham Boycott owned some land himself in Ireland but also worked as the land agent to the 3rd Earl of Erne, who owned a large amount of land, on which tenant farmers made their living. Boycott was a ruthless landlord, levying fines against the farmers and raising their rent even in years of crop failures. The farmers formed a league for collective action in 1879. In 1880, their pleas for rent relief went unheeded, and several families were evicted from their farms. The league then organised a personal shunning of Boycott. No one would deliver goods to his home, no one would provide services like laundry, and no one would harvest his crops. People even stopped greeting him on the street.

Point well made

In 1971, the Texas legislature unanimously passed a resolution honouring “Boston Strangler” Albert DeSalvo for his work in “population control”. Representative Tom Moore Jr introduced the bill to prove that they pass legislation with no due diligence given to researching the issues beforehand.