Sideswipe: January 16: Your next what?

Canadian stroller maker Glüxkind is set to release the world’s most advanced AI-powered baby stroller that can rock your baby to sleep, assist the user on uphill and downhill slopes, and constantly monitor surroundings via an array of sensors and cameras and a built-in white noise generator. The Glüxkind Ella can be paired with Android and Apple smartphones and can be monitored via GPS, so you can keep track of its whereabouts at all times. And the cost? At least $3,800 for the base mode.

“Is this a record number of holds on an Auckland Libraries book?” wonders Jeremy. “With 1469 people reserving Spare by Prince Harry, and with the library holding just 60 copies, it will take nearly two years for the last person in the queue to get to borrow it.

Kjell Yri has a few: “Off-White and the Dwarf...Back Scratch Mountain...Some of the President’s Men...Apocalypse a Bit Later...Average Expectations...Hummin’ in the Rain.”

Concepts to help you understand the world

Ostrich Effect: We often try to avoid info that we fear will cause us stress. Thus bills and work emails remain unopened, bank balances remain unchecked. This is counterproductive because ignoring a problem doesn’t eliminate the problem or your anxiety; it only prolongs them.

(Writer Gurwinder Bhogal, aka @G_S_Bhogal)