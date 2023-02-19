Photo / Supplied

Alex saw this a couple of days ago in Glenfield. “I can’t imagine why no one has picked up the free chair?” he says.

Airport code blunder

JFK. LAX. Some airport codes are burned into our collective memory. The airport code for Sydney, Australia, not so much. That turned out to be highly problematic for one New York man, who booked a flight to that city Down Under and planned to depart on a cruise from it. But during the late January flight, Kingsley Burnett says, “I saw [mountaintops] covered in white snow ... At that point, I knew I was in trouble.” It turns out the 62-year-old had booked a flight not to SYD but to SDY. The latter is another Sidney—Sidney, Montana.

Blaming women #1

(Via Paul Fairie @paulisci)

Briefs

1. As a result of Twitter’s new bad word blocker, users couldn’t search for the rock group The Kinks without the results being flagged.

2. A woman accidentally knocked over a balloon dog sculpture by Jeff Koons at an art fair in Miami, causing the $42,000 artwork to shatter, witnesses said.

3. McDonald’s McNuggets are going chicken free. Germany will be the first market to get the McPlant Nuggets, which are made from peas, corn and wheat with a tempura batter.