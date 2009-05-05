Should the Government suspend the emissions trading scheme?

The emissions trading scheme should be suspended until the serious concerns industry has about it are addressed, Catherine Beard, executive director of the Greenhouse Policy Coalition which represents large industrial emitters, said.



She told the parliamentary select committee reviewing the scheme that many large emitters had been taking action to reduce their emissions since the early 1990s and some had reduced their emissions below 1990 levels - New Zealand's target under the Kyoto Protocol.



