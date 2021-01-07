Shots fired at police: Shaken woman who had car taken did not have insurance, appeal for witnesses

A woman whose car was taken and then badly damaged during an armed incident earlier this week did not have insurance.

Police investigators are trying to piece together a timeline of events after a man allegedly shot at police in the Manawatū and Horowhenua on Monday.

They have appealed for witnesses to step forward and speak with them, specifically those who saw two vehicles being driven erratically.

The door of the green Mazda Demio had to be ripped off to free the driver who had allegedly earlier fired two shots at police. Photo / Supplied

The first is a silver Mitsubishi sedan in Foxton township and the second a green Mazda Demio which travelled from Foxton and on to the Feilding area.

Victim Support have been consoling the woman who had her car taken during the incident.

A relative says she was backing out of her driveway on Monday afternoon when another vehicle swerved in front of her before a man jumped out from behind the wheel.

The armed man allegedly demanded her vehicle to get to Feilding, her tale is one of many facets in an incident which ended in the offender allegedly firing two shots at police.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged with numerous offences since the incident unfolded.

The ordeal isn't over for the woman, however.

"She handled herself extremely well in a very stressful situation and we commend her for this," Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson says.

"Sadly the repercussions are ongoing for her.

"Not only did she have to face this overwhelming situation, but the vehicle she depends on has been damaged beyond repair and was not insured."

Police have previously confirmed they were first alerted to the incident after reports of a vehicle being driven erratically in Foxton.

The man allegedly failed to stop and police didn't initiate a pursuit but made inquiries about the vehicle.

The car was smoking after it crashed into a police car on Kimbolton Rd, Feilding. Photo / Supplied

He ended up driving back past police and allegedly firing a shot at an officer, who was not injured.

It was shortly afterwards when the Foxton woman began leaving her home and was approached.

The man would go on to lead police on a "wild goose chase" - according to another resident - before eventually crashing.

Thompson says the some of the charges the man is facing is using a firearm against a law enforcement officer, aggravated robbery, possession of a pistol and a number of driving offences.

He has been remanded in custody until January 28 with interim name suppression.

The man required hospital treatment after the incident but has since been transferred into Corrections custody.

Anyone who can assist police with their investigation is asked to contact them on 105 and quote file number 210104/6343.