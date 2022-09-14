Police cars could be seen at Manurewa shopping centre where robbers targeted F Bar venue today. Photo / William N Walas

Police were shot at this morning, in an operation involving the police helicopter that led to delays for two international and three domestic flights at Auckland Airport.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Karen Bright said two people are in custody after a shooting in Manurewa.

Police were called to an aggravated robbery at a commercial address on Maich Rd just after 10.30am.

Bright said officers found a vehicle believed to be involved in the robbery and followed it.

"An occupant has discharged a firearm from the vehicle towards police.

"Fortunately, no police staff have been injured."

The Eagle helicopter monitored the vehicle's travel, Bright said.

"The vehicle was successfully spiked in Wiri, but it has continued on.

"The Armed Offenders Squad followed the vehicle when it was brought to a stop on Landscape Rd in Papatoetoe.

"Two people are in custody and police have since recovered a firearm from the vehicle."

The robbery is said to have happened at F Bar in Southmall, Manurewa.

A nearby barber told the herald he saw the robbers come in, "they just came in and went off.. it happened very quickly".

Another neighbouring business owner said he was inside during the incident but when he came outside he saw a lot of police officers and cars.

"They were trying really hard to catch them, Police also chased them."

A Manurewa resident said she saw "like a dozen cop cars" going past her Mahia Rd house on a chase.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson said arriving flights were briefly delayed because of the police helicopter.

All arrivals and departures have returned to normal operations.

- More to come