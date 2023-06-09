A shortage in parts for hip replacements is impacting hospitals around the country.

But not all surgeons in Whanganui are experiencing issues.

Pharmac’s device funding manager Andrew Davies said the American company Stryker Orthopaedics had experienced disruption to its supply of Exeter hip stems in New Zealand and Australia.

“We understand how distressing it would be to learn that the device needed to perform a surgery might not be available,” he said.

Davies said Pharmac was working with the supplier and Te Whatu Ora hospitals to minimise the impact.

“Stock is on allocation throughout the country to ensure it is shared fairly to those who need it.”

Davies said public hospitals were being prioritised with the stock Stryker had on hand.

“There are also alternatives listed on the pharmaceutical schedule which are available.”

Orthopaedic surgeon Zsolt Hermann said the cases were national and not restricted to Whanganui.

Meanwhile, another Whanganui orthopaedic surgeon, Simon Dempsey, said he had not had any difficulties with implant supply.

A spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora said the situation was being closely monitored until the stock was fully replenished.

“We know it will be distressing for patients whose surgeries have been delayed or impacted by this supply issue which is estimated to take four weeks to resolve.”

Te Whatu Ora said anyone concerned about the supply issue should get in contact with their treatment team or GP.

A spokesperson for Pharmac said Stryker had stock arriving next week and was aiming to have stock levels back to normal as soon as possible.











