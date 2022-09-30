The Westfield Mall at Albany on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / File

Hundreds of shoppers fled as a masked group robbed a jewellery store at the Westfield Albany mall in Auckland this evening.

Westfield Albany confirmed a group of men ran into the mall and smashed cabinets at the Michael Hill Jeweller store.

A witness said they heard a loud bang near the food court just before 7pm before seeing "hundreds of people" running out of the mall.

Earlier this week, police arrested 14 young people after a spate of commercial aggravated robberies in Auckland and Waikato.

Auckland City police arrested six people after an aggravated robbery at St Lukes Mall last week.

Offenders wearing masks and carrying batons targeted Stewart Dawson's, smashing glass cabinets and grabbing jewellery before fleeing.

About $371,000 worth of jewellery was reportedly stolen from the store.