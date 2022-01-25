Shooting: Man charged with murdering Auckland teen named

The man died of critical injuries shortly after arriving at Middlemore Hospital. Photo / Dean Purcell

The man died of critical injuries shortly after arriving at Middlemore Hospital. Photo / Dean Purcell

Name suppression has lapsed for two men charged after the fatal shooting of a teenager in Mangere late last year.

Papatoetoe resident Misiona Talafu Petelo, 19, died in October, shortly after he was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a private vehicle, police said at the time.

Jimel Desma Tiana Burns-Wong-Tung, who's charged with murder, did not apply for further name suppression.

Fellow defendant Thomas Kyle Ngapera also did not apply for further suppression. He is charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and conspiracy to injure with intent.

The pair, and three others charged in relation to the murder, appeared in the Auckland High Court via AVL today.

The other defendants have applied for name suppression.

All five defendants have pleaded not guilty and a trial date has been set down for August next year.