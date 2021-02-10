Ship that caught fire at Napier Port in December declared seaworthy, leaving Monday

The ship that caught fire at Napier Port last month will leave its berth, having been declared seaworthy.

Shipping agent Ferguson Marine Vessel Agents Limited said the Kota Bahagia will depart Napier on Monday after discharge is completed, with its next port unknown.

On Thursday morning a surveyor advised Maritime NZ he had completed the assessment of Kota Bahagia's seaworthiness and found it safe to sail, a Maritime NZ spokesperson said.

Maritime NZ will today remove the conditions preventing the ship's departure.

The 161m ship operated by Singapore-based Pacific International Line berthed in Napier on December 17, and the fire erupted late the next morning, resulting in a major alert and evacuation of some properties nearby because of the threats from the billowing black smoke.

No one was reported injured, despite people being on the vessel.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigation determined the cause was accidental but other inquiries are continuing.