Izzi Corke is a shepherdess in a brand-new six-part half-hour series on Sky Open.

Three Pōrangahau women will feature on a national television programme this weekend relating their personal perspectives on living on the land.

Sunday’s episode of Shepherdess, a brand-new six-part half-hour series on Sky Open, will star Piri Galbraith, Izzi Corke and Tania Nicholas.

Piri (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou) says the experience was loads of fun.

“The crew was here five or six days working between the three of us,” Piri said.

The mother of four, who married her high school sweetheart, not only helps out on the farm but also owns the local dairy and runs the Kurawaka Retreat Centre, a holistic and wellness centre that was set up by her parents.

“The film crew actually asked me how I did it all,” she laughed.

“It was a reminder for me to reflect on what I do on a daily basis.”

The crew told Piri she had a natural ability in front of the camera.

“It felt good and I was just speaking how it is. I loved the energy.”

She says she loves life on the farm and what it offers her whanau.

Piri Galbraith is one of three Pōrangahau women featured in this Sunday’s episode of Shepherdess.

“Our boys, who are 12, 13 and 15 years old, help out with feeding calves, looking after the chooks and moving stock. There’s always mahi to be done. They are not on phones all day and they don’t crave for all that stuff.”

Piri is looking forward to watching the show which none of the women have seen.

Izzi says the experience was “pretty different”.

“It was hard to pretend there was no camera when it was right in your face,” she said.

“I didn’t want to do it at first. Another woman who was going to be in it moved away because of the cyclone and I was recommended.

“It was a different and unusual experience.”

Izzi grew up in England around horses.

“I’ve always liked animals and I love my job as a shepherd working with my dogs. I get to see them progress and improve. I love it. Especially when it’s not raining which makes it hard to get out of bed,” she laughed.

She says she’s a little bit nervous about watching the programme on Sunday because she is “unsure how they have captured the rural sector”.

Tania (Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāruahine) says she didn’t think she had much of a story but found with the filming and interviewing her story was unique.

“We all live our lives and don’t think they are unique but I guess returning to my husband’s ancestral land after working as a lawyer in the Māori Land Court in Wellington is different.

“I have embraced the rural life. I grew up in a rural settlement and am so happy that we can raise our children in the country.

“I’ve never been busier.”

Tania works full-time for St John Ambulance, she also does some voluntary work and is on a few committees. “There is always something to do. The smaller the place the busier the person”.

Tania Nicholas features in an episode of Shepherdess.

She is hoping the two-bedroom cottage due to be delivered this weekend will put an end to the packing and unpacking since the cyclone.

“Our home was flooded and since then we have moved seven times. It’s hard to navigate with children and it’s taken its toll. We are excited to finally be going back to our property — home .

Tania says she thinks she will be “pleasantly nervous” before watching the show.

“I hope it captures the essence of what I was trying to relay which was being comfortable away from corporate life.”

Tania and her husband also run a coffee cart made from a converted horse float.

Episode 4 of Shepardess, Pōrangahau, airs at 7.30pm. Sunday, November 12