Shelly Bay Road, Miramar, has been closed since June. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The coastal road at Wellington’s Shelly Bay will reopen this afternoon now that an asbestos risk from a suspicious fire more than four months ago has been cleared.

The blaze destroyed Shed 8, also known as the sawtooth building, which contained asbestos. A specialist demolition contractor was required to remove debris and decontaminate the site.

Police have been treating the blaze as suspicious and an investigation is ongoing. The building was unoccupied at the time the fire broke out and the power was not connected.

Wellington City Council has announced on social media that Shelly Bay Rd will reopen to vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists later today.









The Chocolate Fish Cafe has been caught up in the road closure and unable to open.

Cafe co-owner John Pennington said it has been “soul-destroying” not being able to open during the Fifa Women’s World Cup or Wellington’s unusually pleasant winter.

After the Herald revealed Pennington’s situation, Sprig + Fern Berhampore owner John Sommerfield got in touch with the couple about a pop-up offering at the pub.

“They’re an older couple and they’re battlers. They’ve battled through hospitality for 25 to 30 years, owning businesses,” Sommerfield said.

“I don’t think I could survive as long as they have if something like that [the fire] happened to me. They are genuine people and we were in a position to help, so why not help?”

During the time the road has been closed, land at Shelly Bay earmarked for development has been sold to famous filmmaker Sir Peter Jackson and his partner Dame Fran Walsh.

The Wellington Company was behind the $500 million development, which was to feature 350 new homes and has divided local iwi.

Developer Ian Cassels said the project has been an “incredibly challenging project on multiple fronts”.

“An enormous amount of work has gone into the project to date, and we’d like to express our sincere thanks to those that have supported and assisted us along the way.”

Jackson and Walsh said it is a wonderful coastline that holds a great deal of cultural and historical significance.

“Suffice to say we are looking forward to restoring the natural beauty of the bay,” they said.

The couple said their immediate goal is to start landscaping and replanting work to return Shelly Bay to its natural state.

“Longer term, we’re keen to look at ways it could be used for both arts and recreation.”

Jackson and Walsh also plan to restore the two buildings that remain on the site as well as return the rest of the area to its natural state.

