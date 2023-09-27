Shell Bay, Banks Peninsula oil spill: Crews unable to access fishing vessel three days after grounding

74 locations abroad now open for Kiwis to vote in person, strong winds have whipped up waves in the Cook Strait and 35 confirmed cases of the waterborne parasite illness. Video / NZ Herald

Regional council workers are still unable to reach a fishing vessel spilling oil near an endangered penguin colony on the Banks Peninsula coast, three days after it grounded.

The vessel remains in one piece but the leakage has not been contained, the council said, forecasted conditions continue to make reaching the boat unsafe.

The 25m Austro Carina, owned and operated by Lyttelton-based Pegasus Fishing Ltd, ran aground near Shell Bay on the southeastern side of the peninsula on Sunday night.

A helicopter recovered the skipper and three crew of the vessel, which was carrying 10,000L of diesel and 400L of hydraulic oil.

Three days on from the ship’s marooning, Environment Canterbury has told the Herald it’s planning and preparing for a physical response to the oil impacts.

The vessel remains in one piece but the leakage has not been contained. Photo / George Heard

It cannot be confirmed at this stage how much fluid has leaked from the vessel into the ocean due to the council being unable to access the boat’s fuel tanks.

“Oil observed on the water looks to be a combination of some oil and diesel,” a spokesperson for Environment Canterbury said.

The council has continued to monitor and assess the site through aerial observations, shoreline assessments and wildlife monitoring - staff updates from today indicate there’s been no sign of affected or distressed wildlife.

“Our team are preparing a wildlife response plan that includes mobilisation, capture and rehabilitation options as required.”

The next steps in terms of the vessel, according to Environment Canterbury, will be decided in the coming days when the council has the ability to observe from the water, to assess and create a salvage plan.

The council has continued to monitor and assess the site through aerial observations, shoreline assessments and wildlife monitoring. Photo / George Heard

Local hapū have told the Herald they are “very concerned” by the stranding of the vessel and “the risk the oil on board poses to our taoka species and mahika kai [traditional food preparation]”.

Te Rūnaka o Koukourarata chairman, Mananui Ramsden said both Shell Bay and Red Bay are among the culturally significant wāhi taoka for Kāti Huikai.

“This network of bays and abundant kaimoana drew our tīpuna to settle nearby,” Ramsden said.

“We tautoko [support] the response to date and we continue to advocate for our taoka species, such as hoiho [yellow-eyed penguin], tohōra [whales], and kekeno.”

The Austro Carina’s owner, Tony Threadwell told the Herald on Tuesday it was obvious “somebody made a mistake”.

A helicopter recovered the skipper and three crew of the vessel. Photo / George Heard

“We’re carrying out an internal inquiry as well - it’s like driving your car and you end up off the road,” he said.

“The crew are physically okay but a bit traumatised.”

He said the 45-year-old boat had no history of accidents.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) confirmed it has opened an inquiry into the vessel’s grounding, and a dedicated investigation team of two will travel to Canterbury “as soon as practicable”.

Shell Bay is home to a number of species including the endangered yellow-eyed penguin, or hoiho, the white-flippered penguin and little blue penguins.

The nationally vulnerable spotted shag also calls the bay home, along with seals and their pups.

Environment Canterbury told NZME that 30 trained responders have taken control of the spill, Maritime NZ has classified the accident as a tier 2 spill - which requires regional response.