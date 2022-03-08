Sheep travel by barge in Marlborough Sounds

Photo / Johnson's Barge Services Instagram

Sheep on a barge is not a typical Kiwi farming scene but it's become an essential mode of transport for livestock in the Marlborough Sounds.

Floods in July last year caused significant damage to the roading network in the area, making it difficult for farmers to move stock.

As a result, Johnson's Barge Services in Havelock has been busy transporting stock around the sounds.

The company recently share this photo on its Instagram page as well as NZ Farming's Facebook page.

The image of sheep on the water took many Facebook commentators by surprise.

However, some Marlborough Sounds farmers were already accustomed to the sight, as barges were used decades ago before proper roads were established to their properties.

A few Facebook comments expressed concern for the animals' welfare but NZ Farming set the record straight.

"They're monitored the entire trip and each pen has exactly the right amount of sheep in it so they can move freely but at the same time not too loose that they can fall over easily.

Much like stock trucks, the people involved in carting animals are experts in minimising the risk."

@johnsonsbargeserviceltd Beautiful load of woollies from the outer sounds today, lots of fresh air for them on their express trip ashore. Thanks Hemi for the awesome pic. 😎 Posted by NZ Farming on Monday, March 7, 2022

In January Emma Hopkinson, who farms sheep and beef at Kenepuru Heads, said the tides and location of their farm meant getting stock off-farm was a two-day process because her farm didn't have direct access to the sea.

Hopkinson told RNZ she was thankful for the amazing efforts of the barge, livestock transport and meat processing companies.

But she said using Kenepuru Road was much more efficient and much less expensive and they wanted some certainty on when it would be fixed.

"As farmers, we can plan, but we need to know how long we're planning for," she said.

The repair bill for Marlborough's storm-damaged roads, including Kenepuru Road, was estimated to be up to $90 million.

Daytime road closures are planned to recommence on Kenepuru Road from Monday, 21 March, according to the Marlborough District Council website.

Marlborough Roads recovery manager Steve Murrin told RNZ there was a lot of assessment and design work to complete before some access could be restored in the coming 12 to 18 months.

Murrin said the community was being kept up to date on progress.

- Additional reporting from RNZ