Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Shaneel Lal: We need radical change in the face of radical disasters

Shaneel Lal
By
4 mins to read
Workers at an orchard in Hawke's Bay were forced on to roofs as flood waters left them stranded. Photo / Lie Tu'imoala

Workers at an orchard in Hawke's Bay were forced on to roofs as flood waters left them stranded. Photo / Lie Tu'imoala

The apocalypse will not be televised. It will be live-streamed. Climate change feels like watching a series of shaky video footage of extreme rain, falling trees, and floods until one day, I will be holding

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand