Sanna Marin was investigated for drinking a little alcohol and dancing, something nearly all adults in Western countries do. Photo / AP

OPINION

I am tired of seeing politicians pretend to be someone they aren’t to meet conservative standards of professionalism and leadership as they hide the real parts of themselves, the things that make them human, behind closed doors.

Conservatism is a dying trait in my generation. Young people do not have an appetite for oppression. The world of politics and the image of a leader is changing. As more people from my generation come into power, the idea that leaders must be all work and no fun, and unnecessarily conservative and serious will phase out.

Conservatives have convinced us that their way of living is the standard for professionalism, and anyone who deviates from it is incapable of being a leader. This is often why people who aren’t old conservative non-queer white men don’t survive in politics or leadership roles.

I remember when videos of Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin partying were leaked. There was an investigation into her “misconduct”. What did she do? Drink a little alcohol and dance, something nearly all adults in Western countries are doing.

These standards of behaviour are rooted in misogyny, queerphobia and ageism, and I refuse to live by them.

When I entered the world of politics at 18 - Labour MP Jenny Salesa selected me to be her youth MP — I quickly learned that I needed to intentionally create joy for myself to remain sane.

Since winning Young New Zealander of the Year a month ago, Terfs, in other words, self-proclaimed women’s rights activists with the support of right-wingers, have reposted on social media shirtless selfies which I took when I was 18 and held that as an example of why I am not a good role model for young people.

They have also taken a carefree and innocent video of me dancing in a hotel room and construed that as me somehow being unsafe for young people. They forget that at 23, I too am considered a young person, and people my age are doing exactly what I am without any consequences. Catastrophising about my actions won’t change what young people are doing.

I never once thought that dancing in hotel rooms, showing people my flexibility, not putting up with transphobia on the internet and taking shirtless selfies would bring my competence and character into question. None of the things they are upset about bear a relation to my competence or my credibility as Young New Zealander of the Year.

Politics is toxic. It is certainly not a welcoming space for young people. But I am determined to change the status quo because I’ve had enough of young people being turned off by the virulent toxicity and unreasonable seriousness of it.

I am not giving up the harmless things that bring me joy and pretending to be a boring, devoid-of-personality leader to meet conservative standards of professionalism. I am not changing who I am to please conservatives. They’ve never cared for the rights of people like me. They have advocated against my rights. Why would I want to please them?

I am ironically on the conservative side of young people when it comes to posting about my body and sexual experiences on the internet. If I scare you, you will be terrified when you see what other people in my generation post. But it’s nothing to fear. People being freer and more comfortable in their bodies is a positive thing, no matter how you spin it.

I will continue to dance in hotel rooms and take shirtless selfies. If I am ever let on Dancing with the Stars, I will jump split from the ceiling.

My expression is about my agency, consent and freedom; all things real feminists stand for. I won’t cower to comfort the masses. I encourage young people to be their authentic selves - so long as it’s not hurting others.

Shaneel Shavneel Lal (they/them) was instrumental in the bill to ban conversion therapy in New Zealand. They are a law and psychology student, model and influencer.