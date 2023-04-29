Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Shane Te Pou: Willie Jackson’s efforts to secure public broadcasting and public interest journalism need backing

By Shane Te Pou
5 mins to read
Politicians must steer clear of conspiracy-mongering and back Willie Jackson’s vision to secure public broadcasting and public interest journalism, says Shane Te Pou. Photo / NZME

Politicians must steer clear of conspiracy-mongering and back Willie Jackson’s vision to secure public broadcasting and public interest journalism, says Shane Te Pou. Photo / NZME

OPINION

The TVNZ/RNZ merger went up in smoke in Chris Hipkins’ policy bonfire. Understandably so – it looked like a big expense on a non-priority to voters. But where to now for Broadcasting Minister Willie

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand