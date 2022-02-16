Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Shane Te Pou: Why we should the get behind the Social Unemployment Insurance scheme

5 minutes to read
Labour's Social Unemployment Insurance scheme will help mitigate economic distress during tough times in people's lives.

Labour's Social Unemployment Insurance scheme will help mitigate economic distress during tough times in people's lives.

NZ Herald
By Shane Te Pou

OPINION:

Nobody designs it that way, but sometimes bureaucratic systems produce cruel outcomes. I'm seeing that play out in my whānau today. A relative has been tragically struck with a diagnosis of incurable cancer. Because

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.