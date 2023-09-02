Voyager 2023 media awards

National’s tax cut policy: Why are they targeting disabled Kiwis to pay for them? - Shane Te Pou

By Shane Te Pou
4 mins to read
National finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis with highlights of their tax plan announced today.

OPINION

It didn’t take long for the shine to come off National’s tax plan, did it?

For most people, National’s tax cuts are underwhelming, at best. When you cut through all the complexities, the package

