Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Shane Te Pou: The hidden struggles of loneliness abroad

Shane Te Pou
By
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Living abroad involves a mix of adventure and maintaining connections with those far away. Photo /123rf

Living abroad involves a mix of adventure and maintaining connections with those far away. Photo /123rf

Shane Te Pou
Opinion by Shane Te Pou
Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.
Learn more

A few months back, I wrote about the joys of being a digital nomad. A lot like social media, I’ve tended to highlight the positives of my experience, but it’s not all sunshine and roses.

Don’t worry, this column isn’t Te Pou having a whinge – I’m privileged to be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save